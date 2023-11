MCNAIR GREETINGS

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, center, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife Deanie, greet Gen. Shigeru Iwasaki, chief of the joint staff for Japan's Self Defense Forces, and his wife, Toshiko, during the Japan Defense Chiefs Strategy Dialogue at the National War College on Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., April 3, 2014.