ADJUSTING ACTION

U.S. Army Spc. Kodi T. Lindsey and a fellow soldier correct the action of an M240B machine gun during a combined-arms, live-fire exercise on the 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas in Germany, March 28, 2014. Lindsey is a paratrooper assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team.