An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Anderson, center, commander of the International Security Assistance Force Joint Command, greets Afghan army Maj. Gen. Mohammad Yaftali, commander of the 203rd Corps, on Forward Operating Base Thunder in Afghanistan's Paktia province, April 2, 2014. Military leaders met to discuss how security forces would prepare for the upcoming Afghan national election.

ELECTION MEETING

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Anderson, center, commander of the International Security Assistance Force Joint Command, greets Afghan army Maj. Gen. Mohammad Yaftali, commander of the 203rd Corps, on Forward Operating Base Thunder in Afghanistan's Paktia province, April 2, 2014. Military leaders met to discuss how security forces would prepare for the upcoming Afghan national election.

Photo Gallery