Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph Reed Jr., fires his first M777A2 howitzer round as part of a tactical exercise during Realistic Urban Training Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise 14-1 on Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., March 26, 2014. Reed is a training chief assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

REALISTIC EXPRESSION

Photo Gallery