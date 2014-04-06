POST-ELECTION BRIEFING

Afghan soldiers, Afghan national police, Afghan uniformed police, Afghan border police and U.S. soldiers conduct a briefing on Forward Operating Base Gamberi in Afghanistan's Laghman province, April 6, 2014. During the briefing, leaders congratulated everyone on their hard work during the Afghan presidential election the day before. The U.S. soldiers are assigned to the International Security Assistance Force, which assisted Afghan forces during the election.