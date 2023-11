PREFLIGHT CHECKS

U.S. Navy Lt. Kenneth Savage performs preflight checks in the cockpit of a P-8A Poseidon before a mission to search for Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 from Perth, Australia, April 4, 2014. Savage is a naval aviator assigned to Patrol Squadron 16, which is deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.