SWIM CALL

U.S. Navy sailors and Marines participate in a swim call off the stern gate of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde to celebrate the 121st birthday of the chief petty officer rank in the Arabian Sea, April 1, 2014. The Mesa Verde, with the embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.