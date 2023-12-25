WINDOW SEARCH

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Karl Shinn looks out the window of a P-8A Poseidon while flying over the Indian Ocean, April 10, 2014, during a search mission to locate Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. Shinn, an aircrewman, is assigned to Patrol Squadron 16, which is deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.