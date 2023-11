GENERAL GREETING

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Haight, right, greets Afghan army Maj. Gen. Mohammad Yaftali at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul province, Afghanistan, April 13, 2014. Haight is assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, and Yaftali is commander of the 203rd Corps. The Kabul Military Training Center is the largest Afghan army training facility.