An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines take cover behind a berm while conducting live-fire training during Exercise Ssang Yong 2014 on Doksoek-ri in Pohang, South Korea, April 4, 2014. The Marines are assigned to Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division. The annual exercise is conducted to enhance the interoperability of U.S. and South Korean by performing a full spectrum of amphibious operations.

LIVE-FIRE TRAINING

U.S. Marines take cover behind a berm while conducting live-fire training during Exercise Ssang Yong 2014 on Doksoek-ri in Pohang, South Korea, April 4, 2014. The Marines are assigned to Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division. The annual exercise is conducted to enhance the interoperability of U.S. and South Korean by performing a full spectrum of amphibious operations.

Photo Gallery