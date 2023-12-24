LIVE-FIRE TRAINING

U.S. Marines take cover behind a berm while conducting live-fire training during Exercise Ssang Yong 2014 on Doksoek-ri in Pohang, South Korea, April 4, 2014. The Marines are assigned to Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division. The annual exercise is conducted to enhance the interoperability of U.S. and South Korean by performing a full spectrum of amphibious operations.