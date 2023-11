AIR INSERTION

Air Force Senior Airman Sean Meehan, left, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Kane Lawlor provide cover after a tactical air insertion by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during training on Fort Dix, N.J., April 10, 2014. Meehan and Lawlor, tactical air controllers, are assigned to New Jersey Air National Guard's 227th Air Support Operations Squadron, 177th Fighter Wing.