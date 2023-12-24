'SLAM DUNK'

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Michael Jordan, former basketball star and majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats, talk at the National Basketball Association's board of governors meeting in New York, April 17, 2014. During the meeting, Dempsey discussed a new partnership between the NBA and Defense Department to support a commitment to service, calling it a "slam dunk."