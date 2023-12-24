GUARDSMAN'S WATCH

Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Cunningham, center, provides security during the start of the 2014 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., April 21, 2014. Cunningham is assigned to the Massachusetts Air National Guard's 102nd Security Forces Squadron, 102nd Intelligence Wing. About 800 Massachusetts Guardsmen assisted local authorities during the event. Due to the record number of runners, Guardsmen from numerous states augmented the Massachusetts Guard's specialized units.