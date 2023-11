OCEAN SCAN

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Cameron H. Depue scans the ocean from the back of an MV-22 Osprey aircraft after departing from the flight deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard, April, 21, 2014, to assist South Korea's search operations for the Sewol, the ferry that sank off Jindo island. Depue is a crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.