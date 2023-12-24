TEETH TEAM

U.S. Army Spc. Steven Dixon, left, and U.S. Army Capt. Harjind Sidhu examine a patient's teeth during New Horizons Belize 2014 in Progresso, Belize, April 11, 2014. Dixon is a dental technician and Sidhu is a dentist. The medical training exercise gives U.S. and Canadian military doctors and nurses the opportunity to work with their Belize counterparts to provide free care to Belizeans.