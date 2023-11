GUATEMALAN WELCOME

U.S. Defense Chuck Hagel shakes hands with Guatemalan Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Manuel Lopez Ambrosio as Charge d'Affaires Bruce Williamson from the U.S. Embassy looks on upon Hagel's arrival in Guatemala City, April 24, 2014. Hagel will visit with defense counterparts, the Guatemalan president and U.S. troops conducting exercises in the area.