OSAN ARRIVAL

President Barack Obama greets Cho Tae-yong, South Korea's first vice minister of foreign affairs, upon his arrival on Osan Air Base, South Korea, April 25, 2014. Ahn Ho-young, South Korean ambassador to the United States, South Korean Chief of Protocol Choi Jong-hyun, U.S. Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, second from left, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, and U.S. Air Force Col. Brook Leonard, commander of the 51st Fighter Wing, also greeted Obama during his fifth trip to Asia.