HAGEL HANDSHAKE

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel thanks Guatemalan Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Manuel Lopez Ambrosio and Guatemalan President Otto Perez Molina after visiting a construction site being built by U.S. and Guatemalan troops in Zacapa, Guatemala, April 25, 2014. Hagel visited with U.S. troops conducting exercises and outreach operations in the area.