CONTINUING TO SERVE

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brian Godwin administers the oath of enlistment to U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Conover during a ceremony on Forward Operating Base Lightning in Afghanistan's Paktia province, April 27, 2014. Goodwin and Conover are assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's 4th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.