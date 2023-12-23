An official website of the United States Government 
Civilian workers pour slurry for a school building's foundation during Beyond the Horizon 2014 in Barahona, Dominican Republic, April 22, 2014. The mission provides humanitarian assistance to Latin American countries, including medical care to local citizens at no cost, and building schools and medical clinics to improve the quality of life of the residents of the countries participating in the event.

SCHOOL SLURRY

