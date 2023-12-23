SEARCH BRIEFING

Arkansas Guardsmen get a briefing before restarting search operations at first light in Mayflower, Ark., April 28, 2014, following a deadly tornado April 27. Local officials called for Guard assistance after the tornado ripped a 30-mile path across central Arkansas, devastating the communities of Mayflower and Vilonia. The Guardsmen are assigned to the Arkansas National Guard's 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.