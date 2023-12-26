COMMAND SELFIE

U.S. Navy Capt. Greg Fenton, center, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, takes a selfie with Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello, George Washington's executive officer, right, and Command Master Chief Shaun Brahmsteadt, left, and 275 newly frocked petty officers after a command frocking ceremony in the ship's hangar bay under way in the Pacific Ocean, May 30, 2014.