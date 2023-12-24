NIGHT WORK

U.S. sailors conduct maintenance on an F/A-18F Superhornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the Pacific Ocean, June 2, 2014. The George Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.