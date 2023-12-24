An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Douglas C-47 Skytrain, known as Whiskey 7, flies alongside a C-130J Super Hercules from the 37th Airlift Squadron over Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2014. The C-47 is participating in base activities with its legacy unit, the 37th Airlift Squadron, before returning to Normandy, France, to recreate its World War II role, dropping paratroopers over the original drop zone in Sainte-Mere Eglise, France.

SKY DUET

A Douglas C-47 Skytrain, known as Whiskey 7, flies alongside a C-130J Super Hercules from the 37th Airlift Squadron over Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2014. The C-47 is participating in base activities with its legacy unit, the 37th Airlift Squadron, before returning to Normandy, France, to recreate its World War II role, dropping paratroopers over the original drop zone in Sainte-Mere Eglise, France.

Photo Gallery