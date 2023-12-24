SKY DUET

A Douglas C-47 Skytrain, known as Whiskey 7, flies alongside a C-130J Super Hercules from the 37th Airlift Squadron over Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2014. The C-47 is participating in base activities with its legacy unit, the 37th Airlift Squadron, before returning to Normandy, France, to recreate its World War II role, dropping paratroopers over the original drop zone in Sainte-Mere Eglise, France.