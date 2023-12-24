MIDWAY ANNIVERSARY

A sea of white uniforms greets visitors to the Navy Memorial as sailors gather to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the Battle of Midway in Washington, D.C., June 4, 2014. The celebration held host to Marines, Navy, and Coast Guard service members, Midway veterans and a gathered crowd of onlookers. The Battle of Midway is considered by many to be the turning point of the Pacific theater of World War II and one of the most well-known and revered victories in naval history.