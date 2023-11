SOLDIER CHAT

U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Jason Webster talks with Curtis Phillips, a D-Day veteran, during a ceremony to honor the service of U.S. Army nurses during World War II in Bolleville, France, June 4, 2014. Phillips was assigned to Company D, 22nd Infantry, during the war, and Webster is assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne).