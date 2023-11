WING WORK

U. S. Air Force Senior Airman Lucas Stone washes an HH-60G Pave Hawk on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, June 2, 2014. The Pave Hawk is being prepared for shipment home to Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Lucas is a squadron crew chief with the 41st Rescue Squadron, assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance.