PICAUVILLE CEREMONY

A World War II veteran takes his seat during a ceremony to commemorate the Troop Carriers of the 9th Air Force in Picauville, France, June 5, 2014. Paratroopers of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division are in France as a part of Task Force Normandy 70 to assist with multiple ceremonies commemorating the historic event and honoring those who fought in it.