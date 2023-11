HALFTIME HONORS

Marine Corps. Sgt. Maj. Bryan B. Battaglia, senior enlisted adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with Samuel Muldrew, right, a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient, during halftime at the U.S.-Nigerian soccer match at Everbank Field, Jacksonville, Fla., June 7, 2014. Alvin Brown, center, mayor of Jacksonville, Fla., looks on.