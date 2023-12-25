EXHIBITION GAME

Retired Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brian Canich shoots a basketball over Carlos Spence, a member of a local adaptive sports basketball team, at an exhibition game during the 2014 Wounded Warrior Team Navy Trials in Norfolk, Va., June 4, 2014. About 70 seriously wounded, ill and injured sailors and Coast Guardsmen from across the country are competing for a place on Team Navy 2014.