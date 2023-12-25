CONCERTINA CRAWL U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Trevor Smitherman crawls under concertina wire on an obstacle course during a weeklong squad competition on Robertson Barracks in Darwin, Australia, June 2, 2014. Smitherman is assigned to Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force Darwin. The competition is part of a combined training opportunity with Australian troops. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.08 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 112143-R-BBO47-584.jpg Photo Gallery