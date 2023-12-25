An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Trevor Smitherman crawls under concertina wire on an obstacle course during a weeklong squad competition on Robertson Barracks in Darwin, Australia, June 2, 2014. Smitherman is assigned to Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force Darwin. The competition is part of a combined training opportunity with Australian troops.

CONCERTINA CRAWL

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Trevor Smitherman crawls under concertina wire on an obstacle course during a weeklong squad competition on Robertson Barracks in Darwin, Australia, June 2, 2014. Smitherman is assigned to Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force Darwin. The competition is part of a combined training opportunity with Australian troops.

Photo Gallery