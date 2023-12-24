FUJI WARRIOR

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Chris Tabares, left, executes drills with an M249 squad automatic weapon with Pfc. Luis Mejialagos during Fuji Warrior at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji in Shizuoka, Japan, June 8, 2014. During the exercise, Marines and sailors learn to operate numerous weapons. Mejialagos, an administrative specialist, and Tabares, an electrician, are assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force.