VOTING PROOF Senior leaders with Afghan security forces display their inked fingers after voting during presidential runoff elections on Forward Operating Base Gamberi in Afghanistan's Laghman province, June 14, 2014. U.S. members of the International Security Assistance Force assisted the Afghan security forces, which were responsible for ensuring the safety of the Afghan people during the elections. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.09 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 827761-Q-IKC30-088.jpg Photo Gallery