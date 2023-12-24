An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Senior leaders with Afghan security forces display their inked fingers after voting during presidential runoff elections on Forward Operating Base Gamberi in Afghanistan's Laghman province, June 14, 2014. U.S. members of the International Security Assistance Force assisted the Afghan security forces, which were responsible for ensuring the safety of the Afghan people during the elections.

VOTING PROOF

