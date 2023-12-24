LANDING LIGHTS

U.S. Navy seaman Clayton Jackson guides an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Sea Combat Squadron 28 during a night vertical replenishment aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea in the Arabian Sea, June 11, 2014. Jackson is a boatswain's mate. The Philippine Sea is deployed as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.