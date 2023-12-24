ELDER GUIDANCE

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Timothy Robberstad receives guidance from local elders and leaders from the Afghan defense service outside a polling site in the Dand district of Afghanistan's Kandahar province, June 11, 2014. Robberstad, a platoon leader assigned to the 4th Infantry Division's 1st Platoon, Company B, 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, was part of an Afghan-led effort to clear polling sites to ensure safe elections.