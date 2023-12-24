An official website of the United States Government 
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno, center, cuts into the Army's 239th birthday cake with Army Col. Thomas Palmatier, a 37-year veteran, and Army Pvt. Naiquan Walker in Bryant Park, N.Y., June 13, 2014. Traditionally, senior leaders cut into the cake with one the Army's longest-serving soldiers and one of its newest. Walker is assigned to the 69th Infantry Regiment, New York Army National Guard.

CAKE CUTTERS

