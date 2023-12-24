OSPREY ASSIST

U.S. sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde guide a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft as it departs the Mesa Verde to support ongoing operations in the Persian Gulf, June 16, 2014. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel ordered the ship into the gulf, June 16, 2014, to provide President Barack Obama additional options to protect American citizens and interests in Iraq, said Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby.