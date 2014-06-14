USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush transits the Strait of Hormuz, June 14, 2014. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel ordered the carrier to move from the North Arabian Sea into the Arabian Gulf to provide President Barack Obama additional flexibility should military options be required to protect American lives, citizens and interests in Iraq, Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby said. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.04 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 060222-Z-HXU65-691.jpg Photo Gallery