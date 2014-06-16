HAWKEYE LANDING

An E-2C Hawkeye prepares to land aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Persian Gulf, June 16, 2014. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel ordered the carrier to move from the North Arabian Sea into the Arabian Gulf to provide President Barack Obama additional flexibility should military options be required to protect American lives, citizens and interests in Iraq, Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby said.