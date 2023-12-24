PATROL PLAN

U.S. Army 1st Lts. Matthew White, left, and Kenneth Hurst, center, hold a map while talking with U.S. Army Capt. Rodney Freeman, right, about the plan of movement for a patrol through Petawa village in Afghanistan's Parwan province, June 13, 2014. White, Hurst and Freeman are assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Company A, 1st Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Strike. The soldiers patrolled to disrupt enemy activity during the Afghan elections.