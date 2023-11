PRACTICE FIRE

A paratrooper, foreground, fires his M249 machine gun during a live-fire exercise on Fort Pickett, Va., June 7, 2014. The paratroopers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's Company C, 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, are training with soldiers assigned to the National Guard's 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.