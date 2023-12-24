An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Honor to retired Marine Cpl. William "Kyle" Carpenter during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2014. Carpenter was recognized for his actions while deployed in Marjah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in 2010. He became the third Marine and the 15th overall recipient of the medal for actions in Iraq or Afghanistan.

MEDAL OF HONOR

