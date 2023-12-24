MEDAL OF HONOR President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Honor to retired Marine Cpl. William "Kyle" Carpenter during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2014. Carpenter was recognized for his actions while deployed in Marjah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in 2010. He became the third Marine and the 15th overall recipient of the medal for actions in Iraq or Afghanistan. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.05 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 410088-I-RDO13-016.jpg Photo Gallery