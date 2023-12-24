SOUTH CHINA SUPPLIES

U.S. sailors aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George Washington watch the USNS Walter S. Diehl steam alongside during a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, June 23, 2014. The George Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.