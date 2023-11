WALL CRAWLER

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kevin E. Kusler maintains a low profile while he crawls over a stone wall during the jungle endurance course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves in Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2014. Kusler, a machine gunner, is assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force.