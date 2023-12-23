LINE LABOR

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Finn Rosenberg heaves a line aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke during a replenishment with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys in the Persian Gulf, June 15, 2014. The Arleigh Burke is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.