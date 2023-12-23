NIGHT SIGNALS

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Darin Kent signals to pilots in an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter as it picks up supplies from the flight deck during a vertical replenishment aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke in the Persian Gulf, June 20, 2014. The Arleigh Burke is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The Seahawk is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26.