NAVIGATIONS

As seen through a night-vision device Army Staff Sgt. Kristopher Stallard checks navigations during the Night Land Navigation event at the 2014 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 24, 2014. The warriors were dropped off and had four hours to plot and find their map points in complete darkness. Stallard is a healthcare specialist assigned to the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command.