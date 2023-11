RECOVERY EXERCISE

U.S. Army Spc. Giles Dunlop hoists U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Mouyos, left, into a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a personnel recovery exercise in Kuwait, June 19, 2014. Mouyos, a flight medic, and Dunlop, a crew chief, are assigned to 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Company C, 1st Battalion, 214th Air Ambulance.