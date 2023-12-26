RIMPAC FORMATION

The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance, foreground, pulls away as the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore approaches the Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Rainier, center, in the Pacific Ocean, June 24, 2014. The amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu is conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the Rainier. The ships are en route to participate in the Rim of the Pacific 2014 exercise.