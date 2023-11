SEA HAWK VIEW

U.S. Navy Lt. Dan Dolan, left, and U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Matt Debbink assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 4, pilot a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Carrier Air Wing 2, embarked on the USS Ronald Reagan in the Pacific Ocean, June 23, 2014. The Ronald Reagan is en route to Hawaii for Rim of the Pacific 2014.